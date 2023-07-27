2-alarm fire in San Francisco's Sunset District

Over 60 San Francisco firefighters battled a house fire Thursday night in the Sunset District.

SFFD tweeted around 9 p.m. they were working to extinguish a 1st alarm at 1242 19th Avenue. It was upgraded to a 2-alarm fire about a half-hour later as it actively moved through the walls and attic, officials said.

Two people were reported injured.

The public is asked to avoid the area of 19th Avenue and Irving as emergency crews continue to battle the flames.

There is no word on what caused the fire.