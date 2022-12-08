2-alarm fire in Saratoga damages home

A 2-alarm fire in Saratoga on Thursday morning badly damaged a home.

The 6:30 a.m. fire on Short Hill Court was put out around 8 a.m. No one was injured. But it\ left significant damage to this 4,400-square-foot property.

Santa Clara County Fire Capt. Justin Stockton said when crews arrived, they found the fire venting through the roof and a lot of water damage.

One person was in the home but managed to get out before fire crews arrived.

In total, an estimated 40 to 50 fire personnel and 20 vehicles arrived to battle the flames.