Firefighters were called out to a two-alarm fire on Thursday morning at a multi-story residential building in Oakland.

Oakland firefighters said the fire was in the 1300 block of 83rd Avenue.

It was reported about 9:45 a.m. and under control at 9:59 a.m., officials said.

Firefighters described the fire as "fully involved." They said it was on the second floor.

A spokesman said there were no immediate reports of injuries.