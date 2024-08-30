2 arrested in Antioch killing of father found inside home

Two men were arrested and charged in the shooting death of an Antioch father inside his home, police said.

Elijah Birba, 21, and Christopher Paez Jr., 23, were arrested with the help of Stockton police on Tuesday, Antioch police said.

Birba and Paez are accused in the Aug. 16 killing of 47-year-old Efren Reynoso.

Reynoso was found shot about 7:30 a.m. at his home on East Eighth Street after someone reported hearing gunshots in the area earlier in the morning and asked police to do a welfare check.

Authorities have not disclosed a possible motive for the killing.

Neighbors described Reynoso as a great guy and father.