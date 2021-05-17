2 arrested in connection to homicide of man whose body was found at East Bay park

article

Police say they've made two arrests in connection to the homicide of an Alameda man who went missing last summer and was found dead at Huckleberry Botanic Regional Preserve in Oakland.

East Bay Regional Park District Police Department said on Monday that Elijah Jordan-Brooks, 21, and Marquise Johnson-Simon, 22, were taken into custody on Friday for the stabbing death of Donald Stanifer, 21.

Stanifer was last seen leaving his home in July of 2020. 10 days later his family members identified his body as that of the victim found at the park.

Federal agents and allied law enforcement agencies aided EBRPDPD with their investigation. Warrants were issued in Berkeley, Oakland and Pittsburg in connection to this case.

Alameda County District Attorney's office is charging Jordan-Brooks with murder and Johnson-Simon as being an accessory. The arrests come after an 11-month investigation. However, police said while these two suspects are in custody, the investigation is complex and ongoing.