2 arrested in connection to Oakland Jack London Square shooting

Two people were arrested Wednesday night in Oakland following a shooting in the area, police announced on Thursday.

The shooting took place around 7 p.m. on 2nd Street near the first block of Broadway by Jack London Square.

Police responded to the scene and found a person who was reportedly shot in the foot. The person, who is currently in stable condition, took themselves to a hospital after refusing medical care, and was later arrested at the hospital.

A second person was also arrested, but police officials did not release detailed information regarding this suspect.

The cause of the shooting is still unknown.