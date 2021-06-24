2 arrested in shooting death of 19-year-old Antioch man

article

Pittsburg Police Department have made two arrests in the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old Antioch man, officials said on Thursday.

The victim, Jabbbar Mahmood, was at first thought to be a casualty from a deadly car crash when he and his Honda were found on the corner of Shasta Circle and El Dorado Drive in Pittsburg. A heavy police presence was seen at that location at around 3 a.m. on Wednesday. It turned out to be a homicide investigation.

Pittsburg police identified the victim by Wednesday night. Police said they learned Mahmood had driven to El Dorado Dr. to enlist the services of a 23-year-old female sex worker. She was identified as Alberta Stewart. Stewart, along with her boyfriend and alleged pimp, Charles Daniels, 33, of Antioch were both arrested in Mahmood's shooting death and are being held on suspicion of murder, pending review by the Contra Costa County District Attorney's office.

Investigators said prior to Mahmood arriving, the suspect vehicle arrived and parked across the street with Daniels inside. Police said Daniels watched as Mahmood went inside the house. His role was to act as Stewart's protection should anything go wrong, according to police.

Police said there was an argument inside the house over the transaction. Mahmood then left the house and got into his car and that's when police said Daniels shot him. Mahmood drove his car after being shot and crashed. Police said Mahmood was found lying next to his car on the street.

Early this morning, the Pittsburg Police Department tactical team, along with the detectives, served a search and arrest warrant at Daniels’ house in the 100 block of Lake Drive in Antioch. Both Daniels and Stewart have been booked and charged with homicide.

Both are being held at the Martinez Detention Facility. The case will go before the D.A.'s office within days, according to police.