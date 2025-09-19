2 arrested in Santa Rosa shooting that left woman, dog dead

The Brief 50-year-old Felix Carreon and 46-year-old Robert McConlogue were identified as suspects in the shooting after Santa Rosa police linked them to a car connected to the alleged crime. Police noted the gun used in the alleged killing was not found and "remains outstanding." 47-year-old Mollie Schefer was found shot and killed at her home on Sept. 8.



Two Sebastopol men were arrested this week in connection to a fatal shooting at a Santa Rosa home that left a woman and a dog dead, and a second dog wounded.

50-year-old Felix Carreon and 46-year-old Robert McConlogue were identified as suspects in the shooting after Santa Rosa police linked them to a 2003 Lexus that was determined by investigators to have been connected to the alleged crime, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

Carreon and McConlogue were found on Monday afternoon driving a different car, and were tracked by a police helicopter. Officers arrested McConlogue after he was dropped off near Stony Point Road and Occidental Road, and Carreon was arrested after parking near Summercreek Drive and Yolanda Avenue.

Police also executed a search warrant at a home in the 300 block of Yolanda Avenue that was "believed to be associated with Carreon," and authorities found "clothing and electronic devices as evidence."

Police also searched a home shared by Carreon and McConlogue in the 2600 block of Burnside Road in Sebastopol, where they found "clothing, electronic devices, and ammunition." However, the SRPD noted the gun used in the alleged killing was not found and "remains outstanding."

Both men were booked into Sonoma County jail on suspicion of murder and criminal conspiracy. McConlogue was also booked on suspicion of violating his probation.

What we know:

Officers said they received reports of gunfire at about 4:30 a.m. on Sept. 8 in the 1400 block of Cecilia Drive. Police arrived to find the back gate of a home open, and "upon further investigation, they discovered the rear sliding glass door had been shattered," investigators said in a news release.

Officers used a drone to search the inside of the home and saw two dogs – one already dead – injured by gunfire on the first floor.

Police then entered the home and found 47-year-old Mollie Schefer dead of two gunshot wounds to her chest on the stairs leading to the second floor.

The SRPD said it would not release details on a possible motive for the shooting due to "the on-going[sic] investigation."

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to contact the SRPD Violent Crime Investigations tip line at 707-543-3590.