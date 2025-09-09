Santa Rosa police detail gruesome scene: 1 woman killed, 2 dogs shot at a home

The Brief Santa Rosa police are investigating a homicide at a home on Tuesday. The victim was found on a staircase and appeared to have been shot at least once, police said. 1 dog was killed and another was wounded.



Santa Rosa police are investigating a shooting at a home that left a woman dead early Tuesday morning. Police said a dog was also killed and another was injured, likely from gunshot wounds.

What we know:

Officers said they received reports of gunfire at about 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday in the 1400 block of Cecilia Drive.

Police arrived to find the back gate of a home open, and "upon further investigation, they discovered the rear sliding glass door had been shattered," investigators said in a news release.

Officers said they made multiple attempts to contact residents inside the home but were not successful.

Drone used

So, with the help of an interior drone from the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office, they were able to determine that two dogs were likely shot and on the first floor of the home.

"Through live drone footage, officers were able to see a deceased dog with what appeared to be a gunshot wound and a second injured dog, also likely suffering from a gunshot wound," police said in a news release.

Officers proceeded to enter the home and found a deceased woman on the stairs leading to the second floor.

"The victim, an adult female, appeared to have suffered at least one gunshot wound," they said.

Investigators said no other victims were located.

No arrests

They also said officers did not locate the weapon used in the killings, and there have been no arrests.

Police said detectives with the department's Violent Crimes Investigations team are actively working the case and said they believe the victim was targeted.

"While any situation involving an at-large homicide suspect carries potential risk, detectives believe this was an isolated incident and do not consider there to be an ongoing threat to the community," police said.

There's no word on a motive.

The killing marked the city's tenth homicide of the year.