2-bedroom aluminum 'fixer' on the market for $799K in San Francisco

The Brief A two-bedroom, one-bath house is being sold for $799K in San Francisco. The home is described as a "fixer." The 1900 property was in the same family for generations and being sold as a probate.



A mid-century style fixer-upper in San Francisco has hit the market for $799,000 and is generating an influx of interest.

The 875-square-foot home sits in the city’s Bernal Heights neighborhood at 167 Coleridge Street.

What we know:

First constructed in 1900, listing company Helm Real Estate said the home is a probate sale and arrived on the market last week after being in the same family for generations.

The two-bedroom, one-bath property is being sold "as-is" and marketed as "a rare canvas awaiting your vision."

The home, with an industrial-looking aluminum sage-green-colored exterior, comes with an attached garage.

Photos suggest the home has not undergone an update in some time.

The linoleum flooring in at least one room is peeling off and the home appliances and kitchen appear to need replacement.

Dig deeper:

Listing agent Justin Hedemark noted that entering the San Francisco housing market can be out of reach for many prospective home buyers, with very few single-family homes in the city listed under $1 million.

"San Francisco is a world-class City with a highly educated and skilled workforce which makes the limited real estate highly valuable, especially single-family homes in desirable neighborhoods like Bernal Heights," Hedemark explained to KTVU in an email.

The realtor, who’s also a licensed estate planning, probate, and trust attorney, acknowledged that those who want to buy a home in the city might have to take an unconventional route.

‘Outside the box’

"There are many variations in our market and, with the median single-family home selling between approximately $1.4-1.5M, it may take an ‘outside of the box’ strategy to get a foothold in our market," Hedemark said.

The realtor also acknowledged that the home is in need of many updates, noting the transparent nature of the photos, disclosures, inspections, and reports he’s making available to prospective buyers.

He urged interested parties to do a thorough job reviewing all the information presented and advised they discuss the property with their professional partners, like their realtor and contractor, before presenting an offer.

Potential income-producing property

The home sits on a 1,750-square-foot lot on a quiet and relatively flat street. It faces a park and there's parking on both sides of the street.

The property falls under the city’s "Residential, House, Two-Unit" or RH2 zoning, which means the lot allows for a maximum of two residential units.

"Although the condition may be challenging for some, there is significant potential for a new owner to pursue renovating or expanding the Property by building up, adding units to increase the living area, or adding potential income-producing units," Hedemark explained.

The realtor said he’s received a robust response from interested, prospective buyers who are seeking "to secure their own slice of San Francisco."

And he noted the response suggests people are still looking for ways to get in on the city's real estate market.

"I see that as an indicator of renewed interest in San Francisco real estate," Hedemark said, "and a positive sign that many people are still interested in putting down roots in the City and contributing to unique neighborhoods like Bernal Heights."

The home has two bedrooms and one bath and has been in one family for generations. (HELM Real Estate / Justin Hedemark ) Expand

The kitchen in the home at 167 Coleridge Street in San Francisco. (HELM Real Estate / Justin Hedemark )

Linoleum floors are peeling in the home. (HELM Real Estate / Justin Hedemark )

(HELM Real Estate / Justin Hedemark )

(HELM Real Estate / Justin Hedemark )

The home at 167 Coleridge Street in San Francisco sits on a 1,750 square foot lot. (HELM Real Estate / Justin Hedemark )