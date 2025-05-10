2 boys hospitalized following water rescue at Ocean Beach

article

Two teenage boys were pulled from the water at Ocean Beach Saturday afternoon, the San Francisco Fire Department said.

The boys were brothers and were visiting the beach with their family, traveling from out of town.

Officials said the first boy got into the water and was pulled far from the shore, according to the boys' father. The brother swam into the water to rescue him, but it took around 20 minutes to reach the shore.

Officials said the brother who went into the water for the rescue drank a lot of water and became cramped as a result.

Medics were at the scene by this time and transported both brothers to San Francisco General Hospital.

The first brother was reported to be in critical condition and the second brother in moderate condition, officials said.

Local perspective:

The incident comes just days after a man was pulled from the water at Ocean Beach and died from his injuries while trying to rescue a dog.

Sukai Curtis-Contreras with the fire department warned beachgoers that Ocean Beach has unique hazards like rip currents and sneaker waves, no matter the conditions, and even adults in ankle-deep water can be pulled in.

The fire department does not recommend going into the water unless there is a lifeguard.

"Call 911, don’t go in the water after a dog, don’t go in the water after a person, call 911," she said following the incident.