2 children rescued from crash on I-80 near El Sobrante

Firefighters and California Highway Patrol officers on Tuesday morning rescued two children from a crash on Interstate Highway 80 near El Sobrante.

Video at the scene shows emergency crews carrying the children away from their car wreck near El Portal Avenue about 7a.m.

A white semi and the green car that the children were in were involved in some sort of crash. A woman inside the car was taken to the hospital.

And the children's father arrived to take the kids home.

No further details were immediately released.

Truck driver Tony Martinez witnessed the aftermath of the accident.

He was driving behind the rig and braked to avoid hitting any other cars.

While doing so, though, he hit the barrier and ripped the bumper off his own truck, something that he shrugged off.