Jackknifed big rig blocks all lanes of I-880 in Oakland, causing traffic nightmare for hours

An overturned semi-truck blocked all lanes of northbound I-880 in Oakland Friday morning, causing a nightmare for drivers stuck in the rain sitting in traffic for hours.

The big rig flipped over just before 2 a.m. hitting another car when it overturned, according to the California Highway Patrol, and all lanes finally reopened just before 7 a.m.

KTVU meteorologist Roberta Gonzales was on her way to work at 2 a.m. and saw the accident happen.

By 6:30 a.m., she had been stuck on I-880 for over four hours and reported live from the scene in the pouring rain.

Gonzales described the accident and the scary scene that unfolded right in front of her.

She said the semi driver was in the fast lane, and was trying to get over to the third lane, but there was a car there already. The semi driver hit the car which is now completely totaled.

She estimates that she was driving about 62 miles an hour and the driver of the big rig sped past her on the slick roads.

After the rig flipped over, Gonzales said huge chunks of metal debris came flying toward her car, almost causing another accident.

"This was coming right at my car," she said showing a massive piece of the big rig. "I don't know how it didn't strike my car."

Gonzales said immediately after the accident she raced up to the truck driver who was dazed and confused in his cab. The driver's knee was bloody.

Then, she looked back to see if the driver of the car was alright, as emergency crews worked to extricate that person.

ALSO: Car wrecks pile up with next round of Bay Area storms

She said the rain has been falling consistently since the accident and the wet conditions are making the roads extremely dangerous.

"This was horrific this morning," said Gonzales. "I've never experienced anything like this."

The scene was hellish for other drivers, too.

Traffic was backed up for miles past the Oakland Coliseum, though it could have been worse: Many people are off work this week as it is heading into New Year's Eve weekend.