2 dead, 4 wounded after shots fired into crowd at San Jose candlelight vigil

San Jose homicide investigators are searching for the trigger person who opened fire on a crowd gathered for a candlelight vigil not far from San Jose State University.



Investigators don’t have descriptions of the shooters or the vehicle they used for travel.



The answers to many of the questions rest with those that survived the attack.



Wednesday afternoon, crime scene technicians cleaned blood from the spot on the street where the crime occurred. Earlier in the day, the Santa Clara County medical examiner removed the bodies of two victims who died as a result of the overnight gun violence.

RELATED: Mass shooting near SJSU leaves two dead

“I was just sitting in my room. Heard five shots go off. Then heard a bunch of screaming,” said Kris Griscott, who lives in the area.



Neighbors said shortly before shots rang out around 10 p.m. Tuesday, a candlelight memorial service was being held in the 600 block of South 8th Street, near Reed Street. One resident told KTVU the vigil was for a man who recently died in a freeway accident on Highway 101 in San Jose.

At least one car was heard speeding from the shooting scene. Investigators said six-people were hit by gunfire, leaving two dead and four injured.



“I was inside. But I heard the gunshots, came to my porch, and checked it out. I didn’t see [anything] at first. But then I saw a car take off,” said neighbor Diana Ponce.



Detectives said there was a call for service to the same area 90 minutes before the shooting. But arriving officers at that time found nothing.

Advertisement



“We’re looking into that as well, to see if it’s related to the 10 p.m. call. There were no victims or any indication of anything happening with that 8:30 p.m. call,” said San Jose Police Sergeant Christian Camarillo.

Get breaking news alerts in the KTVU app. Download for iOS or Android.



The shooting took place a few blocks from the San Jose State University campus. Some residents said violence in an area populated by college students, recent graduates, and families is not uncommon.



“Sadly, it’s typical. There’s stuff that happens around this neighborhood. I’m not shocked by it. But it’s pretty crazy that somebody was shot,” said Griscott.



University Police Chief Gina Di Napoli told KTVU in an email that campus police are monitoring the situation and stepping up patrols in the area.

"It sucks because it’s in our neighborhood. This is not the kind of community we wanna live in,” said Ponce.



The county coroner will release the identities of those killed once next of kin has been notified. Investigators said all the victims, 5 men and one woman, were over 18 years of age. The killings represent the city's 27th and 28th homicides this year.