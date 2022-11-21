2 dead after being hit by a train near Sacramento

Two people died after being hit by a train early Saturday in the Northern California city of Elk Grove, authorities said.

The crash happened near Railroad Street and Elk Grove Boulevard, police said in a statement.

"Since the incident occurred on Union Pacific Railroad property and not on a public street, the Union Pacific Railroad Police are handling the investigation," the statement said. "This is standard procedure when an incident happens on their property."

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified the two victims Saturday as Duane Love, 37, and Mariah Gonzales, 25, according to Sacramento TV station, KCRA.

"I'm in shock still. You never expect things like this to happen, especially to someone close to you," said Melvin Love, Duane Love's uncle. "I'm just shocked, devastated."

Love said that his nephew had a son, and that he was a joyful person who was often laughing.

"I love him and I’m going to miss him," he said. "It’s a real tragedy."

KCRA contributed to this report.