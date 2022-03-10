2 dogs perish in fire involving 3 RVs in Oakland lot, separate fire causes traffic delays

Two major fires in West Oakland created havoc on Thursday afternoon. In one, three RVs burned in a fire at a homeless encampment while a separate vehicle fire brought traffic to a standstill in the MacArthur Maze at the start of rush hour.

Oakland Fire Department are at the scene of the RV fires at a lot on 34th and Wood streets.

No people were injured, but two dogs were found dead inside one of the RVs, according to the fire department. They are still determining the number of people displaced in the RV fire.

They first tweeted about the incident at around 4 p.m.

Wood Street is closed between 19th and 34th. The cause of the fire is unknown.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a vehicle fire on surface streets caused a large plume of smoke and traffic delays on the MacArthur Maze. A vehicle accident happened at Highway 24 and Broadway about an hour before the RV fires broke out.

KTVU's traffic camera saw thick smoke just after 4 p.m.

If you're driving into San Francisco, you may see the plumes of black smoke as you approach the Bay Bridge. Traffic was at a standstill in some areas as fire crews respond. Expect delays.

3 RVs burned in an Oakland lot.

