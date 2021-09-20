2 found dead in Pleasanton car; bodies there for more than a week

Two people were found dead in a vehicle Saturday morning in Pleasanton.

Police responded to a call about 9:45 a.m. of a deceased person inside a vehicle in the Pimlico Drive area, near the Interstate 580 sound wall.

When officers arrived, they found one adult male and one adult female inside the vehicle.

Based on the conditions of the bodies, authorities said it was likely they'd been there for more than a week.

A representative of the Alameda County Coroner's Office said Sunday night identification on both were still pending.

Pleasanton police said in a statement Sunday "At this time we do not believe foul play was involved, however the investigation is ongoing, and we are not ruling anything out."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (925) 931-5100.