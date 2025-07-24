2 girls reported missing in San Jose

article

Two young girls were reported missing in San Jose after having last been seen in the early morning hours on Thursday.

Paulina Rodriguez-Morales, 11, and Yaneretzi Paredes-Estrada, 13, were last seen about 2 a.m. traveling in a gray Toyota Prius with an unknown license plate number, according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued an alert on behalf of of the San Jose Police Department.

They were last seen in the area of Banff Street and Herald Avenue.

Paulina is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants and black Crocs.

Yaneretzi is 5 feet tall and weighs 115 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, gray pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts was asked to contact 911.