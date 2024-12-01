2 homicides occur in San Francisco in a single day, police say

The San Francisco Police Department is investigating two separate homicides that occurred in the city Friday.

The first homicide occurred around 6:25 a.m. on Mission and Sycamore Streets in the Mission District. A person was found with a stab wound. They were taken to a local hospital where they later died, police said.

It's unclear what circumstances led up to the stabbing. No suspects were named.

Police did not name the victim and no arrests have been made.

Then on Friday night, around 9:40, the second homicide unfolded in the block of Gould Street in the Bayview neighborhood.

Officers found a man who had been shot. Despite life-saving efforts, the man died at the scene.

No arrests have been made in this shooting and authorities have not named any suspects.

Anyone with information on either homicide is asked to contact SFPD at (415) 575-4444. Anonymous reporting is available.

