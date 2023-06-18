Police investigate double shooting in San Francisco

San Francisco police are responding to a shooting that left at least two injured.

The shooting occurred by Beach and Stockton Streets around 6:45 p.m. Sunday.

The double shooting took place near but not on Pier 39 property, according to Pier 39 officials.

The victims were taken to a hospital and their conditions are currently unknown, police said. Authorities also said two cars may be involved in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP 411.