2 in custody after home invasion robbery, car rams into Fremont building: police

Two people allegedly connected to a home invasion robbery were taken into custody on Monday morning following a car ramming into a building during the police pursuit.

Police spokeswoman Geneva Bosques said that details were emerging and the suspects had not yet been identified.

The arrests follow a pre-dawn police chase that preceded a car striking a building at Mission Boulevard and Mayhews Road.

PG&E crews were called out as a gas leak was reported as a result of what happened.