2 injured in early morning crash, car hits San Mateo County house

A crash in El Granada sent a car careening off the highway, smashing through a fence and hitting a house, injuring two occupants of the car Saturday, a Cal Fire spokeswoman said.

The crash happened at the intersection of state Highway 1 and Medio Avenue in El Granada, a village in San Mateo County, and firefighters responded at 9:02 a.m., according to Cecile Juliette of Cal Fire San Mateo-Santa Cruz.

"Two cars got into a crash on Highway 1, and one of them went through a fence and yard and hit a house at Third and Medio," Juliette said. The car did not penetrate the house, Juliette said.

Two occupants of the car that hit the house were hospitalized, one with major injuries and the other with moderate injuries, according to Juliette. The California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, the spokeswoman said.