2 killed, 1 injured in Fremont drive-by shooting

Two people were killed and another was injured in a Friday night drive-by shooting in Fremont.

Fremont Police Department officers were called just after 11:10 p.m. on Friday to the 6000 block of Stevenson Boulevard on reports of the shooting, according to a department statement.

Officers went to the parking lot of the Royal Palace Banquet Hall on Stevenson Boulevard between Albrae Street and Cedar Boulevard, and found three victims injured at the scene. Responders provided life-saving aid to one of the victims at the scene, but they died of their injuries.

The two other victims were taken to a hospital, where one died of their wounds. The third person is being treated for their injuries, though their condition was not known.

The identities of the two people killed were withheld pending notification of their next of kin. Police noted they are Fremont’s third and fourth homicides of 2025.

FPD investigators took over the scene of the shooting, and determined through a preliminary investigation that "a suspect vehicle drove up to the victims in a large parking lot and fired multiple shots," the department said.

Investigators are interviewing witnesses and reviewing surveillance video from the area. No suspect information was released.

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to contact the FPD Investigation Unit at 510-790-6900.