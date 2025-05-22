2 killed in fiery Brentwood head-on crash on Highway 4

The Brief Two people died in a head-on crash in Brentwood on Highway 4. One of the cars was an EV, which caused a toxic fire. It's unclear what caused the crash.



Two people died on state Route 4 in Brentwood in a fiery crash made worse in part by the fire created by one of the electric vehicles involved, officials said.

Contra Costa County Fire-Rescue Battalion Chief Jeff Burris said the head-on crash occurred at Balfour Road about 10 p.m. on Wednesday, which shut down the highway for about 7.5 hours.

There were two cars involved, and two occupants – one in each car -- died, he said.

The California Highway Patrol said the crash was "head on."

But it's unclear exactly what happened to cause the crash.

Each of the victims was pinned inside their own vehicles, and as of early Thursday morning, had not yet been extricated because of the hazardous chemicals.

The highway reopened at about 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

"The batteries ignited a large fire, which spread to the grass," Burris said. "Those batteries leach a toxic gas that leaches the calcium out of your bones."

The hazardous materials unit was called out to assess the scene.

The Source Visual evidence, CHP, fire department.

Fire crews extinguish a battery fire in an electric vehicle involved in a head-on fatal crash in Brentwood on Highway 4. May 21, 2025. Photo: Stringer.

An officer peers in one of the cars involved in a double fatal in Brentwood. May 21, 2025 Photo: Stringer