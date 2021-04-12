2 killed in suspected DUI crash including child; driver arrested

Pittsburg police have arrested a driver suspected of driving under the influence for causing a crash that killed two people including a 7-year-old girl Monday evening. The driver could now also face vehicular manslaughter charges.

Police say they responded to a two-vehicle crash involving nine people just after 6 p.m. at West Leland Road, east of John Henry Johnson Parkway. The driver of a Chevrolet Camaro rear ended a Toyota Corolla at high speeds, causing the Corolla driver to lose control and crash into a tree.

The Corolla had four passengers, three of which were juveniles -- ages seven, four and one -- seated in the car's rear. They were ejected from the car.

Some victims were taken to the hospital by helicopter, others by ambulance. The adult male driver of the Corolla died before being taken to the hospital. One of the juveniles, the 7-year-old who suffered critical injuries, died while being treated at the hospital.

The youngest child was ejected along with a carseat over the fence of a nearby golf course. That child and the 4-year-old are in critical condition. A woman who was inside the Corolla is listed in serious but stable condition.

The man driving the Camaro was not injured. There were three passengers in that car, including a 10-year-old. Police said none of them were seriously injured.

Upon investigation, police said the Camaro driver showed signs of impairment and that he was driving 85 miles per hour. The speed limit on West Leland Rd. is 45 mph. They also found alcohol in his car.

Police did not officially release the names and ages of the people involved, saying they were being withheld pending family notification.

Police described the scene as "a very active incident" late Monday night. Lt. William Hatcher, who has been with the department 16 years, said the scene was one of the most "devastating" he's ever seen.

A portion of the roadway will remain closed for several hours during the investigation.