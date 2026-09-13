2 killed in late night Brentwood crash

The Brief The crash occurred about 11:50 p.m. on Saturday near the intersection of Deer Valley and Balfour roads. Two people were killed in the crash, and two other people were taken to a hospital with moderate, non-life-threatening injuries.



Two people were killed and two others were injured in a late Saturday night crash in Brentwood.

What we know:

The crash occurred about 11:50 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Deer Valley and Balfour roads, and it involved two vehicles, according to the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District.

The fire department said four patients were found at the scene, and two of them needed to be extricated from their vehicles. A spokesperson added that "at least some" of the injured were juveniles.

Two people were killed in the crash, though their ages and identities were not immediately known.

Two other people were taken to a hospital with moderate, non-life-threatening injuries.

What's next:

The cause of the crash is under investigation.