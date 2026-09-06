Man found fatally shot in Oakland's Elmhurst neighborhood

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A man died after being found shot in the Elmhurst neighborhood of Oakland, police said Saturday.

The victim was discovered about 10:45 p.m. Friday in the 9300 block of Walter Avenue, police said.

The man's identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin, police said.

Anyone with information, video, or photos related to the incident is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department's Homicide Section at 510-238-3821 or cidvideos@oaklandca.gov .

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