SF police arrest stabbing suspect in Marina District

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Authorities on Saturday morning arrested a suspect after they allegedly stabbed another person in San Francisco’s Marina District

San Francisco Police Department officers were called just before 11:15 a.m. to the 100 block of Yacht Road on reports of a stabbing, the department told KTVU.

At the scene, officers found a victim suffering from a stab wound, and they were taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities also found a suspect in the stabbing and took them into custody.

The suspect’s identity was not released, and a motive for the stabbing was not immediately known.