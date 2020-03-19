2 Lakers players test positive for COVID-19

article

The Los Angeles Lakers announced Thursday that two of its players have tested positive for the coronavirus.

"We learned today that two Lakers players have tested positive. Both players are currently asymptomatic, in quarantine and under the care of the team’s physician," the Lakers said in a statement.

"All players and members of the Lakers staff are being asked to continue to observe self-quarantine and shelter at home guidelines, closely monitor their health, consult with their personal physicians and maintain constant communication with the team," the statement continued.

RELATED: CoronavirusNOW.com, FOX launches national hub for COVID-19 news and updates.

"The health and well-being of our players, our organization, our fans, and all those potentially impacted by this situation is paramount. As always, we appreciate the support of our fans, family and friends, and wish everyone affected by this virus a speedy recovery," said the statement.

The news falls on the heels of the Brooklyn Nets' confirmation that four of its players have COVID-19. Los Angeles Lakers’ players were exposed to them during their last game against the Nets on March 10.

Advertisement

The two Lakers' players were not identified.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.