2 Liberty High students killed in Brentwood crash, 2 others injured

The Brief Two Liberty High School students were killed over the weekend in a Brentwood car crash and another student and driver were injured, according to authorities and parents The two-car crash was reported late Saturday night near Deer Valley and Balfour roads.



Two Liberty High School students were killed over the weekend in a Brentwood car crash and another student and driver were injured, according to authorities and parents.

Fatal crash in Brentwood

What we know:

The two-car crash was reported late Saturday night near Deer Valley and Balfour roads.

Liberty High School staff confirmed on Sunday afternoon that three of the four people involved in the crash were current students and athletes from the school, according to the Press Democrat.

Jessica Del Castillo, who heads a parent group at Liberty High, told KTVU in an email that the "Liberty community is hurting tremendously right now….My heart is with all of them as they walk back onto campus and begin trying to process such an unimaginable loss together."

Students' names not yet public

What we don't know:

Those killed and injured have not yet been identified by name.

Over the weekend, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District confirmed that four people were involved in the crash: Two were killed and two were taken to the hospital with moderate, non-life-threatening injuries.

Video at the scene shows two cars that had veered off the road down an embankment.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Contra Costa County Fire Protection crews respond to a fatal Brentwood crash at Deer Valley and Balfour roads. Sept. 12, 2026 Expand

One of the two cars involved in a fatal Brentwood crash at Deer Valley and Balfour roads. Sept. 12, 2026 Expand

One of the cars involved in a fatal Brentwood crash at Deer Valley and Balfour roads. Sept. 12, 2026 Expand

Contra Costa County Fire Protection crews respond to a fatal Brentwood crash at Deer Valley and Balfour roads. Sept. 12, 2026 Expand