2 people stabbed multiple times in Sunnyvale

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The Brief 2 people were stabbed in a Sunnyvale neighborhood Sunday night. There have been no arrests, the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety said on Monday.



Two people suffered multiple stab wounds late Sunday night in Sunnyvale.

What we know:

The Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety said it happened around 11:30 p.m. in the area of San Juan Drive and Blythe Avenue not far San Miguel Elementary School.

Investigators said an altercation led to the attack, and the assailant fled the scene after the stabbings.

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What they're saying:

"The victims called 911 and were transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries," department spokesperson Paige Johnson said.

No arrests

As of Monday morning, there were no arrests, according to Johnson.

And there's no word on specifically what led to the attacks.

Investigators said detectives were working to identify the suspect.