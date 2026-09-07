The Brief The warming trend in the Bay Area is likely to continue throughout the week, though the region will see peak temperatures on Wednesday. Inland areas may reach 105 degrees, while coastal regions will see conditions from the mid-70s to low-90s, the NWS predicts. Strengthening high pressure could bring significant mid-week heat, but cooler northwest winds may return later in the week, according to KTVU meteorologist Bryan Gallo.



Hot weather is returning to the Bay Area this week with temperatures expected to reach the 90s and 100s in some areas, the National Weather Service reported Monday.

The weather agency announced a heat advisory beginning Wednesday morning in anticipation of the high temperatures. The advisory will continue through Thursday at 10 p.m.

Inland areas may reach 105 degrees, while coastal regions will see conditions from the mid-70s to low-90s, the NWS predicts.

Bay Area heat wave

What we know:

The warming trend in the Bay Area is likely to continue throughout the week, though the region will see peak temperatures on Wednesday.

Hottest Bay Area cities this week

Local perspective:

Cities like Concord, Livermore, Cloverdale, Sunnyvale, Morgan Hill and San Rafael will see some of the highest temperatures of the region, the NWS reports, with highs in the mid-90s and low-100s.

Strengthening high pressure could bring significant mid-week heat, but cooler northwest winds may return later in the week, according to KTVU meteorologist Bryan Gallo.

Bay Area residents should expect continuous dry conditions.

Beach hazard

Dig deeper:

Beach hazards will continue through Monday at 11 p.m., likely to bring sneaker waves, strong rip currents and breaking waves of up to 10-feet, Gallo said.

Unless you're an experienced swimmer – avoid the water.