2 mechanics in hospital after VTA bus catches fire in maintenance yard

Two Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority mechanics suffered smoke inhalation on Friday after trying to extinguish a battery electric bus fire that ignited on the transportation agency's property, officials said.

The bus was at the Cerone maintenance yard on Zanker Road for repairs, a VTA spokesperson said. The fire was reported around 11:45 a.m.

VTA called the two mechanics heroic for pushing the bus out of the maintenance bay to avoid further damage to the building. Employees had to evacuate. Emergency responders arrived to put out the fire. The mechanics were taken to a local hospital for treatment. An immediate update on their condition was not available.

The bus that caught fire was one of VTA's 10 Proterra battery electric buses and all of them have been taken out of service pending an investigation into the fire.

Bay City News contributed to this report.