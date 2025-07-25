2 men arrested near Santa Rosa with several pounds of meth

article

Sonoma County sheriff’s deputies on Wednesday arrested two men and seized several pounds of methamphetamine after the suspects failed to check out of their hotel on time.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office responded to the hotel in an unincorporated area north of Santa Rosa on reports of two unresponsive men who had stayed past their checkout time, according to a department statement.

Deputies eventually made contact with the two men and found in their hotel room "a significant quantity of methamphetamine" and a gun.

Authorities arrested the two men – who were subsequently identified as Carlos Valdivia Muro, 37, of Windsor, and Andrew Ramirez, 36, of Fresno – and later searched Muro’s car and home, where they found additional methamphetamine and another gun.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office seized eight pounds of methamphetamine in total.

Muro and Ramirez were booked into the Sonoma County Jail on multiple felony charges, including possession of a loaded firearm while in possession of methamphetamine, possession of firearms and ammunition by prohibited persons, possession of methamphetamine for sale, concealing narcotics in a false compartment, and conspiracy, according to the sheriff’s office.

Ramirez also faces an additional charge for violating his probation.

Muro and Ramirez are being held in custody on $30,000 bail.