2 men charged in Concord triple shooting

Two men were charged on Friday in connection with a shooting at a Concord parking garage that left three others wounded.

The Concord Police Department reported that three gunshot victims arrived at the John Muir Medical Center about 10:20 p.m. on Tuesday and said to authorities that they had been injured in the garage in the 2000 block of Salvio Street, a little under a mile away from the hospital.

The three men were treated for their injuries and are expected to survive, police said.

Police gathered descriptions of the suspects and their vehicle, and units with the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office managed to find the car about an hour later and conduct a traffic stop.

Two men – later identified as 31-year-old Justino Lopez-Perez of Bay Point and 23-year-old Erickson Melendez of Concord – were arrested and booked into jail, according to the CPD.

Concord police added that a third suspect was identified and arrested on Wednesday, but authorities did not identify the suspect or elaborate on their alleged role in the shooting.

Police said that the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office on Friday charged Lopez-Perez with attempted murder, assault with a firearm and discharge of a firearm from a vehicle in connection with the shootings. Melendez was charged with conspiracy and discharge of a firearm from a vehicle, according to the CPD.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and anyone with information was asked to contact Detective Enrique Espino at 925-671-3426.