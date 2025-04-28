2 men charged in series of Oakland smash-and-grab burglaries

article

The Brief Two men are facing multiple felonies in a string of at least five commercial burglaries that took place in Oakland on Thursday. At least six smash-and-grab burglaries were reported that day, with one of the locations being burglarized a second time the following Friday.



Markus Williams, 18, and Chidera Ojeh, 19, were charged Monday with robbery, attempted robbery, commercial burglary, and vandalism, according to the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office.

The criminal complaint alleges that Williams and Ojeh broke into five Oakland businesses – including three gas stations and two 7-Eleven stores – on Thursday. Officials said the smash-and-grab burglaries took place within hours of one another.

"Over the past several months, small businesses in Oakland and other parts of Alameda County have been targeted," said District Attorney Ursula Jones Dickson. "Curbing organized retail theft is a high priority with the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office. The message must be clear to those involved: if you are caught, you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

Williams and Ojeh will be arraigned Monday, and face up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

A rash of burglaries:

Six smash-and-grab thefts were reported in Oakland on Thursday, including at a 7-Eleven at Grand Avenue and Mandana Boulevard near Lake Merritt.

That same convenience store was targeted in a second burglary the following Friday. Workers inside the store said a car containing about half a dozen people pulled up to the store, and video from the scene showed a large rock was used to smash the glass doors of the 7-Eleven.

During a news conference Thursday, police said there were two crews that hit several spots, and that four out of five suspects were found the same day several miles away from the scene of the burglary at Grand Avenue and Mandela Parkway near Emeryville,

Authorities did not specify if Williams and Ojeh were among those arrested on Thursday.