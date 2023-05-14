2 men charged with setting off several bombs in cars, property

Two Fresno men were indicted Thursday for setting bombs off, authorities said.

Scott Eric Anderson, 43, and 55-year-old Paul New, allegedly "set off a series of pipe bombs" in unoccupied cars and property from November 2022 to February 2023. In one instance on Feb. 19, one bomb heavily damaged a car used by a home healthcare business on Fallbrook Avenue, officials said.

Both men were charged with conspiracy to destroy by means of an explosive device and malicious destruction by means of an explosive device. Anderson was additionally charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Authorities did not provide a possible motive for New's and Anderson's alleged actions. Anderson also recorded some of the explosions as well, officials said.

If convicted, both face a sentence of up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Anderson also faces 10 years in prison and a separate $250,000 fine for his felon in possession of a firearm charge.