SJPD finds explosives, bomb-making materials in San Jose business & home

A man in San Jose has been arrested after allegedly possessing equipment to produce bombs, according to police.

Police responded to a commercial burglary early Monday in the 1200 block of Old Bayshore Highway when they came across a supposed "destructive device manufacturing operation" inside the business while doing a security sweep of the building.

Authorities then did a deeper search of the business and the residence of its owner, Adam Mirassou, and named him the main suspect.

At Mirassou's business and home, they found over a hundred pounds worth of "precursor explosive-making materials, assembly equipment, and completed explosives."

It's unclear what Mirassou intended to use the bomb materials for. He was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail.

Anyone with information about this case or similar ones is asked to contact Det. Nguyen of the San Jose Police Assaults Unit at 4445@sanjoseca.gov or at (408) 277-4161 or Det. Schwitters of the San Jose Police Bomb Squad at 4238@sanjoseca.gov or at (408) 277-4122.