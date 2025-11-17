2 men dead following domestic dispute in Gilroy, sheriff's officials say

article

Sheriff's officials in Santa Clara County say two men are dead after a domestic dispute in Gilroy on Sunday.

What we know:

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting at a home on Sheldon Avenue shortly before 3:30 p.m.

Witnesses told arriving deputies that a 68-year-old man was shot by a family member who then barricaded himself in the garage.

Deputies deployed an armored vehicle and a drone along with the sheriff's office Emergency Response Team, crisis negotiators and an emergency psychiatric response team.

In a news release on Monday, the sheriff's office said their intentions were to secure the scene, locate the suspect and to rescue the victim.

They said once deputies were able to enter the home, they found the victim had been fatally shot and was pronounced dead at 4:17 p.m.

A drone found the suspect inside the garage with what was described by officials as a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

No further details were immediately available.

What's next:

The investigation is active and ongoing, according to the sheriff's office.