2 men found dead at San Leandro gym parking lot in separate instances

The San Leandro Police Department is investigating two separate morning homicides that happened in the parking lot of a gym.

On Sept., 14 shortly before noon, police received reports about an unconscious male at 24-Hour Fitness in the Bayfair Center. Police arrived and found a deceased man in a car from an apparent gunshot wound.

Then on Sunday, reports of a second homicide came in around 10:40 a.m. about a man with apparent gunshot wounds also found dead inside a car.

Investigators are looking to see if these were random acts or connected.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact Det. C. Pricco with San Leandro police at (510) 577-3244. Anonymous reporting is also available at (510) 577-3278. Tipsters can also use text-a-tip to 888777 with the keyword TipSLPolice.