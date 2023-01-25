2 men injured in San Francisco Lower Nob Hill double shooting, no arrests

article

San Francisco police say two male victims were injured in a double shooting at California and Polk streets Wednesday evening.

Police said they responded to the call of a shooting at 7:34 p.m. at the 1600 block of California. Arriving officers found one man laying on the street and another inside a business. Both were apparently suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victims were transported to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries, police said.

SFPD said no arrests have been made. Officials did not provide any suspect information and did not disclose any further details surrounding the shooting.

We will update this story as we learn more details.

