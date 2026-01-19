2 men killed, woman injured in shooting at Stockton Flea Market

The Brief Stockton Police Department officers were sent about noon on Sunday to the 2500 block of South El Dorado Street on reports of a shooting. Police did not say what led to the shooting, but a jewelry store vendor near the market said that a robbery occurred moments before.



Two men were killed and a woman was injured in a shooting at the Stockton Flea Market on Sunday afternoon.

What we know:

Stockton Police Department officers were sent about noon on Sunday to the 2500 block of South El Dorado Street on reports of a shooting, according to a department statement.

At the scene, police found the two men dead and a woman in her 50s suffering a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

What we don't know:

Police did not say what led to the shooting, nor did they confirm that the shooting occurred at the flea market – which is open every weekend at 2542 S. El Dorado St.

However, a jewelry store vendor near the market said that a robbery occurred in the moments leading up to the shooting, and that his son came face-to-face with the alleged thieves.

"I saw one running, and he had the gun on him and pointed, so I threw myself on the floor," said Salvador Cervantes, owner of Cervantes Jewelry. "I didn’t get to see who fired first, because… there’s a wall at the back of the store."

Police did not say who shot the three, and an investigation is ongoing.