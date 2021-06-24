2 million doses of vaccines administered in Alameda County; 66% fully vaccinated

Alameda County on Thursday announced it had administered two million doses of vaccine, which means that 79.6% of all eligible residents over age 12 have received at least one dose and 66.2% are fully vaccinated.

The news comes as the Bay Area overall has reached high vaccination rates.

For instance, 82% of Marin County's eligible residents are vaccinated, making it the most COVID-vaccinated county in California and among the highest in the U.S.

Although it is the seventh-largest county in the state, Alameda County is the fifth county statewide to deliver more than two million doses.

Residents who are eligible and have not received a vaccination are encouraged to call 510-208-4VAX (510-208-4829) or visit bit.ly/AlCoSignUp to arrange an appointment or drop by a location near them.