Search for 2-month-old baby Kyon Jones at landfill concluded, DC police chief says

D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee III says officers have finished searching a Virginia landfill for a missing 2-month-old baby.

Kyon Jones was reported missing last Friday, but police say they believe he was last seen Wednesday in the 1500 block of Benning Road NE where Kyon’s mother lives.

Contee says the baby’s mother remains the only person of interest in the case. She has not been charged.

Contee says police have obtained video showing the mother tossing items in a dumpster, but he did not indicate what the items were.

According to Contee, police are doing everything possible to find Kyon and he remains hopeful "that perhaps, just perhaps this child is somewhere out there" and alive.

The Charles City County sheriff’s office in Virginia said it was helping D.C. police search its landfill in connection with the missing baby.