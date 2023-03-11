2 Oakland basketball teams make history with state championship titles

Two teams from Oakland made history Friday night during the CIF state basketball championship.

Both the Oakland High boys team and the Oakland Tech girls team won first place titles in their divisions at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

For the OHS Wildcats, it was their first ever championship title.

Led by Coach Orlando Watkins, they beat Buena-Ventura 59-43.

The Oakland Tech Lady Bulldogs had already won Division IV in 2019 and Division III in 2022.

But the Division I state title was missing from their list of accomplishments until last night.

They took the title beating Santiago-Corona 75-52.

"They said we wouldn't make it back and we did!" the Lady Bulldogs tweeted. "Oakland we bringing it back!!!"