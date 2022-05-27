2 people arrested for fatal shooting outside of San Leandro bar

San Leandro police said they arrested a couple in connection to a fatal shooting near Cunha's Cocktails in March.

Louis Ray Woods, 33, from Oakland and Jennifer Glaze, 30, from Antioch were arrested as the alleged shooter and alleged accessory on Tuesday, police said.

Officers responded to reports about a shooting near Cunha's Cocktails, located at 155 Pelton Center Way on March 25th around 11:38 p.m., police said.

Police at the scene found Brian Antonio Marquis Moore outside the bar with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso, police said.

Police said Moore died from his injuries after being transported to the hospital.

Preliminary investigation suggested that the shooting happened after an altercation inside the bar, authorities said. The involved parties left the bar and continued the conflict near Parrott Street where Woods fatally shot Moore.

Woods' girlfriend, Glaze, rented a motel room to hide him, police told KTVU.

"On behalf of the SLPD and City of San Leandro, we would like to offer our condolences to the victim's family and friends of this senseless shooting. We are pleased to have solved this homicide and would like to thank the Antioch Police Department, Oakland Police Department, Alameda County Sheriff's Office, and the Hayward Police Department for their assistance with this investigation," said Lieutenant Matthew Barajas.

KTVU's Henry Lee contributed to this story.