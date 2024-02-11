2 people rescued after boat takes water near Golden Gate Bridge

Two adults were rescued Sunday night when their boat began to take water near the Golden Gate Bridge, the San Francisco Fire Department said.

Search and rescue crews were dispatched before 8 p.m. on a report of one or two people on a boat that was taking water. Radio communications with the vessel had been lost. Air units were also dispatched.

At 8 p.m., radio contact with the vessel had been re-established, but search and rescue crews were battling large waves and hazardous surf conditions after making visual contact with the boat, SF Fire said on social media.

At 8:20 p.m., SF Fire said a rescue boat of theirs along with support from the U.S. Coast Guard found two adults that were "OKAY" thanks in part to the vessel's captain.

The people were rescued and the boat is being towed, SF Fire said.

