SFFD called to rescue child trapped on cliff at Fort Funston

San Francisco firefighters were called to rescue a child trapped on a cliff at Fort Funston on Saturday afternoon.

A California Highway Patrol helicopter located the child and was preparing to hoist a firefighter down the cliff to the child's location, Lt. Mariano Elias said.

The rescue call was received about 4:50 p.m., he said.

The former military installation on the southwest coast of San Francisco has 200-foot-high sandy bluffs, according to the Golden Gate National Parks Conservancy.

