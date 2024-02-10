SFFD called to rescue child trapped on cliff at Fort Funston
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco firefighters were called to rescue a child trapped on a cliff at Fort Funston on Saturday afternoon.
A California Highway Patrol helicopter located the child and was preparing to hoist a firefighter down the cliff to the child's location, Lt. Mariano Elias said.
The rescue call was received about 4:50 p.m., he said.
The former military installation on the southwest coast of San Francisco has 200-foot-high sandy bluffs, according to the Golden Gate National Parks Conservancy.
SEE ALSO: SFFD, CHP perform surf rescue of person at Ocean Beach