The Brief 2 people were shot and injured in Oakley on Thursday night. City officials, along with the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District, confirmed the shooting at two locations near a park. Officials said there were no outstanding suspects in these shootings and that an investigation is underway.



City officials in Oakley say two people were shot and injured Thursday evening near Delany Park.

What we know:

The City of Oakley assistant city manager said the police department responded to the 500 block of Marathon Drive for a reported shooting at around 6:30 p.m.

The Contra Costa Fire Protection District said they responded to that call and to another call at 6:38 p.m. on the 700 block of Shullsburg Way, about a five-minute walk from the first location.

The fire department said there was one person shot at each of the locations. They were both taken to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries is not known.

What we don't know:

The city manager did not have any information on the people who were shot, but said there was no threat to the public. They said there were no outstanding suspects and that an active investigation was underway.

City officials said they would provide an update when they have more available information.