Expand / Collapse search

2 rescued after single-engine airplane crashes into Lake Tahoe

Published 
Sierra Tahoe
KTVU FOX 2
article

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA - SEPTEMBER 28: Emerald Bay is viewed on September 28, 2012, in South Lake Tahoe, California. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)

Expand

PLACERVILLE, Calif. - A small, single-engine airplane crashed into Lake Tahoe early Saturday, and the two people on board were rescued by boaters, authorities said.

The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office said in a statement they received calls for service shortly after 10 a.m. Saturday.

One of the rescued people sustained a serious head injury, according to the statement.

Video: bear wanders into Lake Tahoe home

Authorities are reminding visitors to Lake Tahoe to lock their doors after a bear was seen entering a South Lake Tahoe home. The footage was shared by South Lake Tahoe Fire and Rescue. They say the bears are common in the Sierra Nevada mountains and are becoming more aggressive in their search for food.

The single-engine Piper PA-28 crashed into the southern part of Lake Tahoe, the Federal Aviation Administration said in an email. The administration will investigate along with the National Transportation Safety Board.

The sheriff's office did not immediately respond to a request for information.

The plane left the nearby Truckee Tahoe Airport around 9:15 a.m., according to flight tracking platform FlightAware. It was not immediately known where the plane was headed or what caused the crash.